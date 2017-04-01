Saturday's local football round-up

Former Norwich City midfielder Cameron King showed his class by scoring three goals in Thetford Town's 5-2 win over struggling Hadleigh United, while elsewhere there was victories for Ely City, Bury Town and Diss Town.

King, who made his senior debut for Norwich in 2014, completed his hat-trick in the first half at Mundford Road, with Ben Anderson and Ryan Fuller (penalty) also finding the net for Danny White's side, who stay fifth in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division.

CELEBRATION TIME: Austen Diaper is congratulated by Newmarket team-mate Simon Swinton after scoring one of his two goals against Haverhill

As for the visiting Brettsiders, they remain three points clear of the relegation zone after late goals from substitutes Lee Hammond and Aaron Bull (penalty).

Elsewhere in the Thurlow Nunn League's top flight, there was an eight-goal thriller at The Ridgeons Stadium as third-placed Newmarket Town ran out 5-3 winners over Haverhill Rovers. Lewis Whitehead, Jamie Thurlbourne, Deakan Napier and Austen Diaper (2) all netted for the hosts.

Ely City are now closing in on manager Brady Stone's 50-point target after they won 3-1 at home against relegation-threatened Wivenhoe Town.

The scoreline at The Unwin Ground was locked at one goal apiece until the 85th minute when efforts from Sam Reed and Luke Mansfield earned Ely all three points.

ON TARGET: Ollie Hughes (left) found the net during Bury's win over Thamesmead

Fourteenth-placed Walsham-le-Willows, meanwhile, claimed a 1-1 draw from their home encounter with Great Yarmouth Town thanks to Andrew Wood's second-half header.

Leaders Mildenhall Town did not play and they subsequently saw their lead at the top of the table cut to six points as Felixstowe & Walton United ran out 3-0 winners over Kirkley & Pakefield.

In the First Division, table-toppers Stowmarket Town's Mical Moore scored twice in his team's 3-1 win at AFC Sudbury Reserves, while Cornard United lost by the same scoreline to Braintree Town Reserves.

Diss Town made it three wins in a row by scoring two unanswered goals at King's Lynn Town Reserves - a result that keeps Ross Potter's team sixth in the table, 11 points behind the promotion places.

NASTY INCIDENT: Haverhill Borough defender Lee Hurkett is taken to hospital for treatment on a head injury.

There were no goals as Mark Benterman took his Debenham LC side to face former club Halstead Town, with Framlingham Town slipping to a 1-0 home defeat at the hands of Woodbridge Town.

Promotion-hunting Haverhill Borough were in Suffolk FA Senior Cup semi-final action against Crane Sports, but the tie at Hadleigh's Millfield ground lasted just three minutes after a collision involving three players left Lee Hurkett (Borough) and Lyndon Alexander-Dowson (Crane) both requiring ambulances, with the two managers agreeing to an abandonment.

The match is now due to be played at the same venue next Saturday (3pm).

In the Ryman League Premier Division, Needham Market and AFC Sudbury were both in need of victories from their respective away fixtures for very different reasons, but neither headed home with three points in tow.

Centre-back Ian Miller put Needham in front after five minutes at Staines Town, who went on to score four goals without reply to leave Mark Morsley's men clinging on to the play-off places.

The Marketmen are fifth, just a point ahead of a Dulwich Hamlet team that have two games in hand.

Down the bottom, Sudbury remain in the relegation zone, but they moved up a place to 22nd with a 0-0 draw at Worthing, which leaves The Yellows three points from safety with four matches left to play.

In Division One North, Soham Town continued their recent revival by winning 1-0 away at fellow strugglers Brentwood Town. The experienced Adie Cambridge scored the only goal of the game, which leaves The Greens in 20th position and three points clear of danger.

At Ram Meadow, first-half goals from Leon Ottley-Gooch and Ollie Hughes saw mid-table Bury Town record a 2-0 win over Thamesmead Town. The Blues had headed into that game without a goal in their previous three outings.

* For match reaction and previews to the week ahead in the Thurlow Nunn and Ryman leagues, see our next print editions.