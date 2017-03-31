Saturday football round-up: Bedrics win comfortably

GLASSWELLS

ST EDMUNDSBURY LEAGUE

Bedrics Worth booked their Division One KO Cup final slot with a 13-4 demolition of AFC Weeting, writes Bill Tinkler.

On target for Bedrics were Alex Smith and Brett Codd with five goals apiece and one each for Liam Grant, Steve Anderson and Aiden Woods (pen).

On target for Weeting were Paul Carr (two), Matt Bunten and Reed Daley.

Bury Town Rams B and Bury Wanderers fought out a 0-0 draw in their Division Two KO Cup semi-final.

Wanderers kept their nerve winning the resulting penalty shootout 5-4.

The Division Two Cup Final, Bury Wanderers v RF Saints, will be played at Bury Town FC on Saturday, May 6, (2.30pm).

Elsewhere, Division One Trunk continued their good run of results with a 4-2 away win at the expense of Stanton Reserves.

Hitting the net for the Trunk were Drew Sanders (two), Jack Ellam and Joe Alain.

Olly Gould scored a brace for Stanton.

The Vipers were 3-2 winners at home to Thurston thanks to goals from Aaron Cobbold (two) and Dan Cornish.

In Division Two, Beck Row’s recent good run came to an end with a 3-1 home defeat at the hands of AFC Black Boy.

Macaulay Delo was again Boy’s goalscorer with a first-half hat-trick. John Allan netted for Beck.