RYMAN LEAGUE TRANSFER NEWS: Snaith swaps Needham for City

Ollie Snaith has headed for the Needham Market exit door, despite only having joined the club from Newmarket Town in October.

The midfielder, who has signed for Evo-Stik Southern League Premier Division side Cambridge City, made a total of 17 appearances for The Marketmen.

His stand-out performance came in November’s Alan Turvey Trophy tie at rivals Bury Town, with Snaith scoring both goals in a 2-0 Needham victory.

However, the 20-year-old will now switch from a Ryman League Premier Division promotion push to a relegation fight with City, who currently sit second from bottom.

Providing the paperwork is completed in time, Snaith could make his debut for The Lilywhites during tomorrow’s encounter with Basingstoke Town.