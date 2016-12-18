RYMAN LEAGUE: Mason appointed Soham boss

Soham Town Rangers have turned to Robbie Mason to fill their managerial vacancy on a permanent basis.

The 30-year-old striker had been in interim charge of the Ryman League Division One North side alongside Will Lawton ever since previous joint bosses Robbie Nightingale and Dave Theobald headed for Cambridge City at the start of the month.

The Greens lost both of Mason’s matches at the helm against Aveley and Thurrock, but that has not dissuaded the board from handing him the reins full time.

“I would like to thank the club for giving me the opportunity,” said Mason.

“I couldn’t think of a better place to start my managerial career. I would also like to thank the players for being so supportive.”

Mason, who is to be assisted by summer signing and centre-back Lloyd Groves, will remain registered as a player at Julius Martin Lane.

The first encounter of the new regime will see Soham host Bury Town on Boxing Day (1pm).