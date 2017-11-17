Record-breaker helps to knock Thetford out

Thetford Town were unable to spoil the party during Saturday’s home Buildbase FA Vase tie against Wisbech Town.

There had been worldwide interest in the match after it was revealed that the visitors’ goalkeeper — Paul Bastock — was to break former England international Peter Shilton’s appearance record.

And Wisbech turned on the style for their goalkeeper in his 1,250th outing, running out 4-1 winners at Mundford Road.

The Brecklanders will be in Norfolk Senior Cup action at home against Scole United tomorrow (3pm), followed by the visit of Gorleston in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division on Tuesday (7.45pm).

n Sixteenth-placed Walsham-le-Willows had a Saturday to forget at Coggeshall Town, losing 8-0.

And there was more disappointment in the Suffolk Premier Cup on Wednesday as they lost 3-0 at home to Brantham Athletic.

Paul Smith’s side now have back-to-back home league matches, starting with Wivenhoe Town tomorrow (3pm) and Great Yarmouth Town (7.45pm) on Wednesday.

n In the First Division, Team Bury showed character to claim score draws with Norwich United Reserves and Leiston Reserves.

Josh Revell and Oliver Selfe scored in the 2-2 draw with Norwich’s second string, before Harrison Moore, Selfe and Charlie Cook all netted as Bury battled back from 3-0 down to get a point against Leiston.

They travel to Brantham Athletic Reserves in the Suffolk Senior Cup tomorrow (3pm).

n Needham Market Reserves, who lost 3-0 to Little Oakley last time out, host AFC Sudbury Reserves tonight (7.45pm).