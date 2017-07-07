Ramadan back at Bury as boss refuses to panic

Ben Chenery has told Bury Town fans there is no need to panic after they saw their top goalscorer Josh Mayhew and rising star Ryan Yallop leave for lower-league Stowmarket Town

“It is disappointing, of course, but it will not detract from what we are doing this year,” he said. “We certainly have a good squad here and I am not losing sleep over this.”

He added: “With Ryan, he wants to play football, which is understandable. Perhaps he feels Stowmarket is a place he can play every week and we wish him well with that.

“The money Josh was offered was unbelievable, to be honest. He has not doubled his money, he has trebled it.

“We agreed a deal together but Stowmarket offered him an exceptional amount of money which he felt he cannot turn down.”

It appeared to leave the Blues, who returned to training on Tuesday with just one specialist striker, in Ollie Hughes.

But Chenery has revealed he has won the race to bring ex-Ipswich Town youngster Cemal Ramadan back, following a memorable loan spell in 2015/16.

“He has had interest from elsewhere and he is really hungry,” he said, of the player who scored five times from 11 appearances from November 2015.

In light of Mayhew and Yallop’s step down a league, Chenery heaped praise on two of his signings.

“Ollie Fenn and Leon Ottley-Gooch could have got more money elsewhere but they want to dig in and play for an established football club, and that is testament to themselves as they are (real) football men,” he said.

“It is a short lived career though, and for some it is financially driven.

“We are underpinning not with large money, but with a youth structure that creates solid foundations, but good luck to Stowmarket. I have no animosity.”

* Bury begin their pre-season campaign at Hadleigh United on Tuesday (7.45pm).