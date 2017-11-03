Positive week for Walsham in both of their encounters

Walsham-le-Willows have had to show some collective spirit over the last week in both the league and cup.

In the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division on Saturday at home to Haverhill Rovers, Walsham fell two goals behind and looked to be heading for defeat.

However, late goals from Ryan Twinn and Cameron Nicholls earned Paul Smith’s men a previously unlikely share of the spoils to leave them 12th in the table.

And that was backed up on Wednesday evening by progression in the Thurlow Nunn League Challenge Cup at Long Melford.

Lee Hammond scored for Walsham in the 1-1 draw, before they came through 6-5 on penalties to advance.

Tomorrow Walsham welcome Godmanchester Rovers to Summer Road (3pm) — a win would send them above their 10th-placed visitors.

n Thetford Town are in 17th after they were beaten 2-0 on the road at Ely City on Saturday.

Both of Ely’s goals came in the first half, which all but ended the game as a contest.

They did recover in the League Challenge Cup on Tuesday, though, with a 3-0 victory over lower-league Norwich CBS.

Ross Beech opened the scoring, with Robbie Priddle coming off the bench to bag a brace.

Danny White’s side now have back-to-back home fixtures in the league, starting with the visit of bottom-of-the-table Wivenhoe Town tomorrow (3pm).

On Tuesday Wroxham will travel to Mundford Road (7.45pm).

n In the First Division, bottom-placed Needham Market Reserves suffered a 5-0 defeat away at AFC Sudbury’s second string.

They travel to Downham Town tomorrow (3pm), before a daunting League Challenge Cup tie at Premier Division leaders Felixstowe & Walton United on Tuesday night (7.45pm).