Penalty heartbreak for Mellis

Mellis Manager Simon Nichols said he could not have been prouder of his players after they lost 7-6 on penalties in the Suffolk FA Sunday Cup Final.

Ipswich Sunday Football League Premier Division champions AFC Chelmondiston made amends for finishing runners-up 12 months ago as they lifted the cup following a 3-3 draw after extra time at Colchester United FC.

Ethan Clarke gave AFC Chelmondiston the lead but three goals either side of the interval — two from Will Goulding and one from Harry Rolingson — put Mellis 3-1 ahead.

Carl Matthews and Reumel Codrington drew AFC Chelmondiston level to force extra-time, before goalkeeper John Houchill saved two penalties to seal their win.

Mellis Manager Nichols said: “I could not be prouder of the way the boys played for the whole 120 minutes – they gave everything they had.

“It was unfortunate that having got ourselves 3-1 ahead they seized on two opportunities to get back into the game.

“I thought it was a great advert for Sunday football. People say Sunday football is dying, but today’s game was a great advert for the game.”

Mellis, who finished second in Division One of the Bury & District Sunday League side this season, reached the final of the Sunday Cup just 12 months after lifting the Suffolk FA Sunday Shield.

Nichols added: “We don’t set ourselves any targets, but we came runners-up in our league and have won another cup as well as reaching this final, so it has been another successful season.

“Considering we are just a bunch of lads who get together for a game we haven’t done badly.”