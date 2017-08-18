Opening draw a ‘disappointment’ for Ramadan

Cemal Ramadan, Bury Town FC’s goalscorer in their opening day 1-1 draw with Romford, has conceded he wanted three points from the game.

The 20-year-old, who has returned to the Blues after a memorable loan spell as a youngster with the Ipswich Town Academy, believes the team are capable of a fantastic season, and felt their performance against Romford fell short.

He will be happy with the team’s response — as Bury thrashed Hertford Town by six goals to nil in their second league match on Tuesday.

And the striker, who has spent time with Maldon & Tiptree and, more recently, has been playing for Cambridge City and Soham Town Rangers, said his job is to make sure the ball ends up in the net.

“I’m pleased to obviously find the net in that first game,” he said. “Ben Chenery brought me back and I’m really happy to be here — I’ve been brought in to score goals and that’s what I’m going to throw everything at.

“The gaffer has shown faith in me and I’m really pleased to get off the mark in the first game of the season, I hope I can keep it going.

“I don’t necessarily expect to play every week at all —there are a lot of games in the season and we have a big squad with some fantastic players.

“I will be ready whenever I’m asked by the manager and will give my best everytime.”

Ramadan was on the bench for the game against Hertford but is happy to be part of the team.

“I hope I showed that with my first league game against Romford and I hope to keep showing it every time I’m given a chance to wear the shirt”, he said. “It’s just so great to be back at this club and I’m looking forward to a great season.

“I guess we will take the point against Romford,” he added. “But to be completely honest, I’m disappointed.

“We were targeting four points from our opening two games, but I think we still missed an opportunity. There were so many chances and we kept missing them.”