O’Sullivan’s surprise exit begins new fight for shirt

A new fight has developed for Bury Town’s number one shirt after Neil O’Sullivan made a surprise exit, writes Russell Claydon.

The ex-Histon Under-21s stopper had endeared himself to Blues fans with a string of fine displays over the last two seasons, both of which saw him start as the number two goalkeeper.

But manager Ben Chenery included former Wroxham and AFC Sudbury ‘keeper Louis Tibbles in his side for the first home friendly on Tuesday, an impressive 1-0 win over higher-league Braintree Town, after increased work commitments left O’Sullivan unable to commit to mid-week matches.

With no competition for much of last season, after a similar problem with work commitments saw Dan Heath relinquish the number one shirt only a month into the campaign, James Bradbrook had already been brought in on a season-long loan from Needham Market this summer.

Tibbles, who Chenery will take another look at when higher-league Leiston, who have signed ex-Bury ‘keeper Marcus Garnham, visit tomorrow, will now vie for the first-choice spot with Bradbrook.

