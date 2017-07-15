Needham not being rushed into replacing goalscorer

Needham Market boss Richard Wilkins feels there is no immediate pressure to sign a striker to replace Reece Dobson, writes Alex Moss.

Dobson was among the leading goalscorers at Bloomfields last season as The Marketmen came close to reaching the Bostik Premier play-offs for the first time in their history.

The forward announced his departure from the club after one season last week, citing circumstances outside of football as his reason behind moving to Needham’s league rivals Harlow Town.

When asked if he was looking for a replacement for Dobson, Wilkins revealed: “Yes and no. If we see the right person come along we’ll approach them.

“There’s one or two players we’re speaking to now, who are at clubs higher up who are not too sure what they plan to do next season.

“We’re not under any pressure, there’s still four of five weeks before the start of the season and we’re happy with the signings we’ve made so far.”

Needham continue their pre-season preparations with a trip to Brantham Athletic tonight (7.45pm) before hosting Colchester United Under-23s on Tuesday (7.45pm).