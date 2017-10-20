Needham Market yet to score a goal this month

Needham Market go into this weekend’s away game against Dorking Wanderers (3pm) without a win from their last four fixtures.

The side lost 1-0 on Tuesday to Hendon in the Bostik Premier Division.

But they will hope the addition of Colchester United midfielder Diaz Wright will boost the club’s attacking prospects going forward.

Manager Richard Wilkins confirmed Wright — who has been a regular for the Colchester United Under 23 side — will be on loan until the end of November, as he made his first appearance in the loss at Hendon.

Hendon made it seven wins in seven home league games with the 1-0 victory, and moved to the top of the table in the process.

The only goal of the game came in the 25th minute when Zak Joseph saw his shot saved by Danny Gay, but was quickest to react when he headed the ball over Gay and into the net.

The visiting defence was led superbly by Keiran Morphew — who worked hard to ensure the Greens were unable to add to their tally.

Needham Market, despite numerous attempts, have now not scored a goal so far this month.

They have shipped four without reply in their last three games so far in October.

But they have not won a game since September 26 — when they beat Harlow 3-1 away from home.

This weekend will also be the club’s fifth game away from home in a row in the league, before returning to Bloomfields for the FA Trophy the following weekend.