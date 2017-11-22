Needham Market set to install 3G pitch

Needham Market FC have revealed plans to install a new state-of-the-art third generation (3G) artificial grass pitch and changing facility.

The £750,000 project, which will be used to replace their current practice pitch outside their stadium for their full-time academy, rather than to be used for first-team, came to light this week after the Football Foundation revealed it has approved a grant application oif £473,792 by the Premier League and The FA Facilities Fund.

Needham Market’s operations and academy director, Robert Pearce, said the rest of the project will be covered by private investors.

“The new facility will take the club and our academy to the next level and enable the community to play more football and different formats of the game,

“There is a large demand for floodlit 3G pitches in Mid Suffolk and this new site at Needham Market will satisfy this demand.”

He said the club were planning for work to start in January with hopes of opening over Easter, if not by the start of the 2018/19 season.

The site will also include a cafe and changing facilities over two stories.

Local junior teams will use the site as a training venue, with the Suffolk FA and Suffold County Schools’ FA also benefitting.