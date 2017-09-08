Needham hopeful of signing a striker

Needham Market boss Richard Wilkins has said he is hopeful of landing an elusive striker ahead of tomorrow’s Bostik League match at Tooting & Mitcham United (3pm).

He said clubs are keen to hold on to their forwards but had ‘three or four’ lines of enquiry still open.

It comes as the club struggle with striker injuries, with John Sands still two weeks from returning and Jamie Griffiths, who played for the reserves this week, still recuperating from a torn ACL.

“Ryan Gibbs has stepped up and done very well for us,” Wilkins said of the dual-registered Walsham player.

“So with John still out and Jamie on the mend but still a while from first-team fitness, we’ve asked a lot of Ryan and he’s provided.

“It won’t be the end of the world if we don’t sign another striker, but it would certainly be nice.”

Needham set up a home tie with Southern League Premier Division side Chesham United in the FA Cup after beating lower-league Clapton 3-0 (Heath 65’, Ingram 77’, Harrison 85’).

Wilkins’ side host Lowestoft, who like Tooting are currently in the bottom three, on Tuesday (7.45pm).