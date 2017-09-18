Needham home to league leaders in FA Cup

Needham Market have been given a tough draw in the third qualifying round of the Emirates FA Cup, with current Vanarama National League South league leaders Dartford visiting Bloomfields on Saturday, September 30.

Richard Wilkins' men progressed to the penultimate qualifying round courtesy of a 2-0 victory at Southern League Premier Division side Chesham United on Saturday.

A Callum Harrison strike had broken the deadlock in Buckinghamshire half-an-hour in, before centre-back Dan Morphew doubled their advantage with a header shortly after the interval.

Goalkeeper Danny Gay pulled off a penalty save as the Marketmen held out.

Today's draw at Wembley saw Kent-based Dartford pulled out to travel to Needham a week on Saturday (3pm), meaning the home league game with big spenders Billericay Town will now be re-scheduled.

Dartford, managed by Tony Burman, won their way through courtesy of a 3-1 home win over lower-league Barking on Saturday.

The Darts, as they are known, currently top the National League South having won six, drawn four and lost one of their opening 11 fixtures and finished third last season.