Needham boss knows most of his starting line-up

Needham Market manager Richard Wilkins has revealed he knows most of his starting line-up for his side’s first Bostik League Premier Division fixture of 2017/18, writes Liam Apicella.

The Marketmen will get their campaign under way on Saturday, August 12, on the road at Burgess Hill Town.

And, following Tuesday night’s 2-0 pre-season victory over Mildenhall — thanks to goals from Callum Harrison and Billy Clark — Wilkins is almost ready for the opening day.

“We lacked tempo in the first half and were a little bit lethargic, but we got going in the second half,” he said.

“We scored two good goals and could have ended up with a few more.

“It was a good run out and another game under our belt.

“I have got a fair idea of who is looking good for the first game of the season.

“We have a couple of friendlies left to play, including Bury Town, and that will be a good test.

“But, some players have done themselves big favours during pre-season and will probably be starting the first game.”

In terms of more incomings at Bloomfields, Wilkins is looking to add a couple more players to his ranks.

“The squad is looking quite good right now and if we have to go with what we have got right now, we will,” he added.

“There are still one or two players we are looking to add and when the right ones come along, we will do it.”

Tomorrow, Needham continue their pre-season programme away at Thurlow Nunn League First Division new boys Little Oakley (3pm).