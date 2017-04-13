Mildenhall on the brink of title glory

If Mildenhall Town collect the four points they need to secure the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division title this Easter weekend, manager Dean Greygoose’s only regret will be that it was not sewn up sooner.

Mildenhall, who have been in the Eastern Counties top flight since 1999, have led the way from virtually day one.

Come Christmas they appeared to be cruising to the main prize, opening up an advantage that teetered around the 20-point mark.

But January and February were tricky months with injuries to key personnel, resulting in Greygoose’s men picking up nine points from as many matches — a run which included a 3-0 defeat to leader of the chasing pack, Felixstowe & Walton United.

However, the additions of Max Melanson, Arran Mackay and Mat Mitchel-King helped to generate momentum that has carried the team to five straight wins and on the brink of glory.

But now, four points is all that is required — something that can be achieved in games at home to FC Clacton (Saturday) and away at Thetford (Monday, both 3pm).

Mildenhall still have a further two matches after those should results go against them, but having already waited longer than he would have liked, Greygoose is hoping his charges get the job done over the bank holiday period.

“There is a little bit of frustration because we should have won it by now,” he said.

“We just seemed to lose our mojo after Christmas and picked up some bad results.

“When we lost at Felixstowe it looked tough for us to go on and win it, but the lads deserve a huge amount of credit. They have been excellent the last month or so and have really stepped it up.

“It is an experienced dressing room and one that has now learned how to deal with pressure.

“We have grown up after January and February — it helped to enhance our winning mentality. There is still work to be done, but it is getting closer and it is hopefully an exciting time for everyone connected with the club.”