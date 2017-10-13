Mildenhall boss ‘really enjoying’ club’s first Bostik North season

While he feels that his Mildenhall Town side should be higher up the Bostik League Division One North table, Dean Greygoose is a relatively happy manager at the moment.

In what is the club’s first ever campaign at Step 4 following last season’s double-winning exploits, Greygoose’s men find themselves 13th with a return of 13 points from nine outings.

The former Crewe Alexandra goalkeeper believes the majority of performances have warranted a higher position, yet he is still ‘really enjoying’ the experience.

“With a more settled team and a bit of luck, we would be up around the play-offs at the moment,” he said.

“Heybridge are the only side that have outplayed us, but even then we matched them to a certain extent (in the league and cup).

“A lot of the teams we have played so far are up the top end of the table and we have done well — that is a big positive.

“I am really enjoying it. It is a great challenge and everything I knew it would be.

“There never seems to be a dull moment and that is great — it is proper football.

“It feels like everyone is enjoying it, we needed to move up as a club.”

Mildenhall’s latest point came away from home at Hertford Town on Saturday, when the visitors came from behind twice to salvage a 2-2 draw.

A Jake Kerins own goal sent Mildenhall into the break 1-0 down, but Shaun Avis responded from the penalty spot in the 67th minute after Craig Calver had been fouled inside the box.

A Michael Toner header restored Hertford’s lead just four minutes later, before Jake Chambers-Shaw rescued a point for Mildenhall with an effort from long range in the 79th minute.

n Mildenhall prepared for Saturday’s trip to Barking (3pm) by beating Ely City 5-1 at home in a friendly on Tuesday night.

Striker Dan Brown helped himself to two goals either side of the break, while Chambers-Shaw, Joe Hood and Kyle Huxtable also found the net back of the net.

After the match against Barking, Mildenhall will be on the road again on Tuesday night when they visit Dereham Town (7.45pm).