Mid-week football round-up: Haverhill Borough go top of the table

Another solid home display from Haverhill Borough last night put them top of the Thurlow Nunn League First Division for the first time this season, and on the cusp of confirming an historic promotion.

Following the 3-0 victory over Braintree Town Reserves last night (Weds 12th), a draw at Woodbridge Town on Saturday (3pm), to complete a treble over the Woodpeckers this season, having won at Notcutts Park last month in the Suffolk FA Senior Cup quarter-final, would now be enough to seal their top three spot and a place in the Premier Division next season.

Borough went into the match just a point and a place behind leaders Stowmarket Town having played the same number of games, and were desperate to put their disappointing Suffolk Senior Cup semi-final defeat against lower-league Crane Sports (4-1) at Hadleigh United on Saturday firmly behind them.

And it only less than minutes for Martyn Westcott's side to race into an early lead. Captain Jarid Robson, sent off on Saturday for violent conduct, so likely playing his last game of the season, continued his fine campaign in front of goal with a fine half volley from the edge of the area for his 21st league goal of the season (42 appearances).

Paul Walker was called into action to tip over a header at the other end before the hosts doubled their advantage when Charlie Holmes showed a poacher's instinct to turn in a Luke Clark header from a James Regan free-kick from close range for his 14th league goal of the season.

The next goal was crucial, and it went the way of Borough in the 69th minute to effectively put the game to bed when Craig Pruden took his personal tally for a memorable league campaign to 13 when he headed home Regan's corner.

The three goals took Borough past the 100 mark this season, leaving them on 102, with the cleansheet their sixth shut-out in a row in the league.

Debenham LC were also in action last night, picking up a point at Leiston Reserves after drawing 2-2 (goalscorers not yet reported to the league) to leave them 13th, having only lost one of their last seven matches.

