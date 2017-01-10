McLean excited at chance to manage Halstead

Mark McLean is excited at the opportunity of managing Halstead Town until the end of the season.

McLean took over in the hot seat at Rosemary Lane after former boss Mark Benterman left the club last Thursday, and guided the Humbugs to a comeback 2-1 win at Holland FC in his first game in charge at the weekend.

The Scot, who left his management role with the club’s reserve side to take on the position, has been appointed manager of the Thurlow Nunn League First Division club initially until the end of the current campaign.

“I’m very excited,” McLean said. “It all unravelled quite quickly at the back end of last week, but I was concentrating myself on Saturday’s game.

“I’m really looking forward to it. I’ve been with the club for two years now.

“I know all the ins and the outs at the club from the under-18s, to the reserves, to the first team and I know the players in the first team quite well.

“The team has got so much character and so much quality. The belief that the team has was there for everyone to see on Saturday.”

McLean will take charge of his first home game as Halstead’s first team manager when bottom place Leiston Reserves visit this Saturday (3pm).

