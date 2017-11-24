Mayhew targets colossal 50 goal season with 30 already under his belt

Josh Mayhew is looking to notch up a 50-goal tally this season, as he reveals his target to catch runaway leaders Felixstowe & Walton United.

The Stow striker has been in a rich vein of form during his debut campaign at Greens Meadow, with Saturday’s strike in the 2-1 defeat against Coggeshall Town taking his tally to 30 goals in 2017-18.

But he wants a lot more than this, setting a massive target of 50 goals before the end of the season.

Mayhew has found the net in 10 of his last 11 appearances and, if he continues in this fashion, appears to have plenty of time on his side.

“I don’t think I’ve ever hit 30 goals in a season this early before, but hopefully I can get quite a few more,” he said.

“It’s more important that the team keeps winning more than anything, but I suppose from now I’ll set the target of 50 and then anymore than that is a bonus.”

Despite Mayhew’s goal, Rick Andrews’ side saw their nine-match winning run in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division come to an end at the weekend.

Former Stow captain Danny Cunningham’s late free kick was inadvertently turned in by Nathan Clarke to give the Essex side all the points — and inflicting a first home league defeat on the hosts since April 2016.

But even though they head into tomorrow’s home clash with Wroxham (3pm) now 21 points adrift of leaders Felixstowe, Mayhew believes Stow can still have a say in who lifts the title on May 5.

“Hopefully we can start a new run again and put the pressure on the top,” he said.

“I’ve been in their (Felixstowe’s) situation before and we only lost one league game before January and then we went on a terrible run.

“This league is difficult to win. Although Felixstowe are in a position now where they look comfortable, I know it can easily change.

“There is a long way to go and I wouldn’t rule us out being up there at the end of the season.”

Coggeshall (3rd) missed the chance to climb above second-placed Stow after being held to a 1-1 draw at Haverhill Rovers on Tuesday, but the Seedgrowers have four games in hand.