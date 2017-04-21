Mayhew’s second-half goal earns Bury a derby point

RYMAN LEAGUE

DIVISION ONE NORTH

Bury Town 1

Soham Town Rangers 1

Bury’s final home game of the season ended in a low-scoring draw with neighbouring Soham Town Rangers on Easter Monday.

Ben Chenery’s men were the dominant force for much of the contest, yet they ended up falling behind in the 31st minute.

A defensive mix-up let in Sam Mulready and the in-form Soham frontman made no mistake with his finish.

However, Bury were level in the 58th minute through Josh Mayhew, who curled his shot beyond the reach of Niall Conroy in the away team’s goal.

The Blues had chances to win the game late on, the best of which saw young winger Taylor Bannister miss the target in the 89th minute and subsequently the spoils ended up being shared.

n Bury, who will end the season in 11th position, conclude their campaign tomorrow on the road at already-relegated Great Wakering Rovers (3pm).

The reverse fixture ended in a 1-1 draw, with Bradley Barber finding the back of the net for Bury.