Mayhew hits four to sink struggling Hadleigh

THURLOW NUNN LEAGUE PREMIER DIVISION Hadleigh Utd 1

Stowmarket Town 5

Stowmarket Town swept aside Hadleigh United at the Millfield on Tuesday.

Josh Mayhew scored four goals to take his tally for the season to 15 in as many games, while substitute George Bugg scored his fourth of the campaign.

Mayhew gave the Old Gold and Blacks the perfect start, scoring inside five minutes. Tom Driscoll replied for Hadleigh midway through the first half, but parity lasted just five minutes, Mayhew bundling Ollie Brown’s cross home on 28 minutes.

Mayhew found the target once again to complete his hat-trick just before the hour mark. Moments later, keeper James Bradbrook kept out a penalty.

The visitors struck twice more in the final 20 minutes. Bugg raced through and chipped the stranded Punter on 70 minutes, before Mayhew notched his fourth.

The win has moved Stow up into 12th in the Premier Division table ahead of a trip to third-from-bottom Long Melford tomorrow (3pm).

n On Saturday Stowmarket drew 2-2 with Haverhill Borough at Greens Meadow, Luke Read scoring on his debut following his move from Bury Town.

Borough missed a first-half penalty, but took a 2-0 lead early in the second half. Stowmarket fought back, with Angelo Harrop pulling one back on 73 minutes, and Read getting the equaliser in the 80th minute.

n Premier Division Thetford Town were beaten 2-0 at Godmanchester Rovers at the weekend, both goals coming in the first half. Thetford take on Harleston Town in the Norfolk Senior Cup at Mundford Road tomorrow (1.30pm).

n In the First Division, strugglers Needham Market Reserves were beaten 6-1 at home by Framlingham Town.

Needham are in Suffolk Senior Cup action tomorrow when they visit Kershaw Premier League Lakenheath (2.30pm).

n Team Bury have no league fixture this weekend. They made Suffolk Senior Cup progress last week with a walkover against Ransomes Sports.