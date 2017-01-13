Marketmen’s position is ‘no fluke’, insists Billy Holland

After a battling 2-1 home win saw Needham Market return to winning ways in the Ryman League Premier Division on Saturday, Billy Holland insisted their surprise position in the top two is ‘no fluke’, writes Russell Claydon.

Management duo Mark Morsley and Richard Wilkins have both remained defiant that 50 points was the only target set, following the Marketmen finishing one place above the relegation zone last season, in what was their debut campaign at step three of the non-league football pyramid.

But midfielder Holland, who scored twice in what was a laboured display at Bloomfields on Saturday, following a 5-1 defeat at Suffolk rivals Leiston in their previous match, said: “We are up there on merit, on work-rate and quality going forward and at the back.

“We have got a more complete team this season — it is no fluke.

“We are over the Christmas hurdle and we are still up there, so who knows?”

Needham, who lost their league cup quarter-final 3-1 on Tuesday, host 10th-placed Staines Town tomorrow (3pm).

