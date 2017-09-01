Manager: ‘Hall must make a better start in FA Cup match’

Dean Greygoose has warned his Mildenhall Town players that Monday’s 2-0 triumph over AFC Sudbury will count for very little when the sides meet again on Saturday in the first qualifying round of the Emirates FA Cup (3pm), writes Liam Apicella.

Goals from Jacob Brown and Danny Crow secured the victory for Mildenhall, making it back-to-back Bostik League Division One North triumphs after Saturday’s 1-0 home win over 10-man Ware when Shaun Avis was on target from a free-kick.

However, ahead of his team’s second trip to The King’s Marsh Stadium in just five days, Greygoose has insisted both teams will be starting with a clean sheet.

“Winning this league match means nothing in relation to Saturday,” he said.

“We have to learn our lessons from the first half because we had a little bit of luck at times.

“They have hit the bar, post and Sam (Roach, goalkeeper) has had to make some good saves. Having said that, we have made their goalkeeper work at times as well.

“We will have to play a bit better from the start of the game, but I will say that at the beginning of every game and every training session.”

Goalscorer Crow, meanwhile, believes that after losing their opening two matches of the new season, Mildenhall are starting to build some momentum.

“Losing the first game at Heybridge was a really big kick up the backside,” said the former Norwich City, Peterborough United and Cambridge United frontman.

“The team looked really nervous that day — something was wrong with the boys.

“But now we are building some good momentum. Getting the win on Saturday was a big positive and then to come to a place like Sudbury and win is brilliant.

“It is quite a new team that has been put together, but we are starting to get to know how each other plays.”