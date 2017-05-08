Leading sports administrator Badcock, from Haverhill, receives special presentation at Portman Road

A special presentation to Haverhill’s Bruce Badcock took place before the Suffolk FA Senior Cup final sponsored by CNet Training at Portman Road.

The presentation was made on the pitch to Badcock, the Suffolk FA director, who was guest of honour at the final between Crane Sports and Achilles, which took place on April 30.

The 71-year-old, who is widely regarded as one of the leading sports administrators in the region, having held the position of league secretary for the Ryman League, was county cups competitions manager from July 2013 until he was taken seriously ill last summer.

The presentation had been kept a secret from Badcock, who lives in Haverhill and did not even know members of his family were attending.

Adrian Moye, who succeeded Badcock as county cups competitions manager, said: “Bruce is hugely respected by his colleagues at not only Suffolk FA but the English FA where he is Suffolk FA’s delegate.

“We are delighted that Bruce is now recovering well and that he was able to join us at the final.”

Suffolk FA chairman Phil Lawler presented Badcock with a framed photograph of himself in appreciation for all his work in county cup football of which there are now a total of 20 different competitions.

Badcock said: “It was a lovely surprise and I was very humbled to be recognised at what was a fantastic occasion.”