Kerins comes in to bolster Mildenhall

Mildenhall Town have secured the services of Jake Kerins after he was released by Shrewsbury Town at the end of last season, writes Liam Apicella.

The 18-year-old defender had spent the previous two years as part of the Sky Bet League One club’s academy prior to his departure.

He had been the subject of interest from another Bostik League Division One North club, but Mildenhall have won the race for his signature.

“We are really pleased to get Jake. He is very much in the mould of what we want here,” said Mildenhall boss Dean Greygoose.

“He had an injury last year and it is tough to come back from that as a young lad at the professional level.

“He is fully fit now and we have been very impressed with his attitude in training.

“We have some tough games next season, but Jake will give us some power and competitive spirit.”

Meanwhile, there is expected to be a familiar face between the posts when Mildenhall take on St Neots Town in a pre-season friendly at home on Saturday (1pm).

Josh Pope, who announced his departure from the club in May, is set to feature for 45 minutes at Recreation Way, with the club looking at the possibility of him returning.

Earlier this summer Greygoose appeared to have replaced Pope with Jake Jessup, but he has since opted to join higher-league Chelmsford City.

n For news of Mildenhall’s opponents in the upcoming season’s FA Cup and Trophy, as well as all our other clubs, see page 78.