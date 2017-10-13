In-form Ramadan delighting Bury manager

Bury Town manager Ben Chenery is pleased with Cemal Ramadan’s form in front of goal since the striker returned to the club, writes Liam Apicella.

Ramadan, who had a loan spell at Ram Meadow during the 2015/16 season, has found the net on 12 occasions since he rejoined The Blues in the summer.

Three of those came in Saturday’s 5-3 Buildbase FA Trophy victory at Ramsgate and he was also on target during Tuesday’s 2-2 draw on the road at Witham Town.

“When I got Cemal back in the summer, it probably raised eyebrows with some people,” said Chenery.

“But he has done fantastically well since returning.

“I always knew he could score goals and now he is starting to show that on a regular basis.”

Ryan Jolland and Noel Aitkens were also on target against Ramsgate, while Bradley Barber netted the other goal in the draw at Witham.

Bury had a 2-0 advantage going into the break in the latter of those two matches, but ended up having to settle for a share of the spoils.

“We only had 12 fit players and we probably exceeded expectation a little in the first half,” added Chenery.

“We tailed off in the second half and when you lose a two-goal lead it is disappointing.

“But in the cold light of day when you consider the injuries we have, it is a decent enough point.”

Tomorrow, sixth-placed Bury will play host to Maldon & Tiptree, who are in 11th spot (3pm).

n The win over Ramsgate has sent Bury into the first qualifying round of this season’s FA Trophy, where they will take on Chalfont St. Peter at home on Saturday , October 28 (3pm).