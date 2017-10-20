Hornets in the way as Thetford have sights set on more cup glory

Thetford Town, who beat Harleston Town 4-1 in the Norfolk Senior Cup at the weekend, will be looking for more glory tomorrow when Debenham LC are the visitors to Mundford Road in the first round of the FA Vase (3pm).

Thetford are mid-table in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division, with Debenham eighth in the First Division. The Hornets had a 3-0 Senior Cup win at Beccles at the weekend.

At stake tomorrow is prize money of £825 for the winners. The losers pick up £275.

Thetford had a walkover in the second qualifying round as Oakham United withdrew from the competition. Debenham beat Great Yarmouth Town 2-0 after extra time.

Thetford took the lead against Harleston after 35 minutes when Anderson outpaced the visiting defence to set up Melanson. Bond made it two shortly before the interval.

Harleston came out with their tails up in the second half and put the Thetford goal under pressure. On 50 minutes they pulled a goal back when Delaney poked home from close range.

Harleston then pushed forward in search of an equaliser, but Thetford stood firm and produced a sucker punch on 70 minutes when a Bailey free kick found Priddle to head home to make it 3-1.

Harleston threw everyone forward, but Thetford sealed the victory when Priddle lobbed keeper Pauling from 25 yards to complete the scoring.

n Walsham le Willows went down 3-0 at Stanway Rovers in the Thurlow Nunn Premier Division on Saturday. Jordan Barnett put Stanway ahead, with Joe McCracken scoring twice in the second half.

Walsham are home to Ipswich Wanderers in the league tomorrow, and visit Kirkley and Pakefield on Tuesday.

n Needham Market Reserves, who lost 4-2 at Lakenheath in the Suffolk Senior Cup last week, face a must win Thurlow Nunn First Division game tomorrow when Cornard United at the visitors.

Both teams are on three points, Needham bottom on goal difference.

Needham visit Leiston Town Reserves in the league on Tuesday.

n Team Bury have a second successive blank weekend.