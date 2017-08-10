Hall head into uncharted waters with a new system

Dean Greygoose is hoping that a change in system will help his Mildenhall Town side settle comfortably into life in the Bostik League Division One North.

Predominantly operating with a 4-4-2 formation, Mildenhall won the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division title by a nine-point margin last term, securing themselves Step Four status for the first time ever in the process.

However, throughout pre-season Greygoose has switched to a 3-5-2 system, believing that it provides his players with the opportunity to play a more attractive brand of football.

And, while friendly results count for very little, it would appear his charges have adapted well to the alteration, with victories coming against higher-league St Neots Town, a Cambridge United XI and Peterborough Sports, who knocked Hall out of the Buildbase FA Vase last term.

“It has added something to us and the players we have signed have brought into it brilliantly — as have the ones that are still with us,” said Greygoose, who will miss Saturday’s season opener at Heybridge Swifts through suspension (3pm).

“It allows us a greater freedom to play. Some games last season I was a little bit frustrated we were too direct when we did not need to be.

“I would have liked us to play a bit more football at times and this switch will help to achieve that.”

Like all promoted sides, Mildenhall’s first target will be to ensure they remain within the Bostik set-up this time next year.

But, with players like Jake Kerins, Jake Chambers-Shaw and former professional Danny Crow all signing on the dotted line at Recreation Way, Greygoose is targeting a season of more than just survival.

“We are ambitious, but we are going into unknown waters. It is a step up and everything is a little bit better,” he added.

“When you go into a new league, you are always looking for firsts — your first home win, your first away win — that sort of thing.

“But we need to keep progressing. We are targeting mid-table as a minimum — with the budget I have got and the players I have, that is the least we should be looking at.”

nAfter the weekend’s curtain raiser in Essex, Mildenhall will host Dereham Town on Tuesday (7.45pm).