Hall cause one of competition’s biggest shocks by dumping out hosting Lynn

BUILDBASE FA TROPHY

FIRST ROUND

QUALIFYING

King’s Lynn Town 0

Mildenhall Town 1

Mildenhall Town enjoyed an FA Trophy debut to remember by claiming the scalp of King’s Lynn Town in impressive fashion on Saturday.

It all seemed so unlikely, and not just because of the 36 places on the pyramid that separated the two clubs.

The big-spending Linnets were unbeaten in all competitions at home this season, while Mildenhall arrived in Norfolk on the back of three successive defeats and with a patched-up side.

But it wasn’t a fluke — fortune favours the brave and Mildenhall didn’t beat the Linnets by coming to park the bus.

They outplayed and out-fought them all over the pitch, put in the hard work up front, and defended resiliently in numbers when they needed to as well.

Mildenhall had a game plan and stuck to it. They were content to let Lynn have plenty of the ball and then looked to create opportunities of their own on the break.

Even when things didn’t go to plan and The Hall lost the services of recent signing Jack Wilkinson to injury in the 25th minute, they stuck to the task in hand.

Prior to Wilkinson’s departure, Mildenhall had already given their illustrious hosts an almighty scare.

Jacob Brown saw his stinging shot on the quarter-hour brilliantly saved by Tim Rix before Danny Crow’s follow-up was also saved by the home shotstopper.

Jacob Brown continued to be a thorn in Lynn’s side with his next effort being pushed onto the post by Rix.

Lynn did try to create chances of their own, Michael Gash setting up Ryan Hawkins but he blazed over the bar.

Probably on the back of a half-time roasting from their manager, the Linnets enjoyed their best spell of the game early in the second period.

Hawkins fired over the woodwork shortly after the restart before Mildenhall goalkeeper Sam Roach produced a stunning reflex save at point-blank range to deny Tom Ward following a Simon Lappin corner.

The deadlock was broken on 59 minutes when Dan Brown managed to get himself goal-side of Tom Ward to put the ball over the advancing Rix.

Lynn never looked like finding an equaliser in the remaining 30 minutes and the final whistle was greeted by jubilant celebrations between Mildenhall’s players and their travelling fans.

Mildenhall: Roach, Kerins, Wilkinson (Avis 25, Huxtable 79), Curry, Asensi, Hood, Crow, Green, J Brown, D Brown, Collins

Journal Man of the Match: Matt Green

Attendance: 534

n Mildenhall host Bowers & Pitsea on Saturday (3pm) and travel to Soham Town Rangers on Tuesday (7.45pm).