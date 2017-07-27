Greygoose has faith in Mildenhall’s youngsters

Mildenhall Town boss Dean Greygoose was delighted with the performance his younger players put in during Tuesday’s 2-0 friendly defeat to Needham Market.

Greygoose was without a number of key personnel for the encounter, with the likes of Jake Chambers-Shaw, Jake Kerins, Gareth Simpson, Rob Ruddy and Joe Asensi all absent.

However, a number of teenagers stepped into the breach, including Marcio Pereira and Solomon Odeleye, both of whom impressed in the wing-back roles.

And, Greygoose has insisted he would have no qualms about playing some of the club’s younger talents once the Bostik League Division One North season gets under way.

“I thought we might struggle because of the number of players we were missing, but I was really pleased with the youngsters,” he said.

“Some of them do need regular first-team football and loans are a possibility.

“But they will also play for me, especially if we do not get the players we want in before the season starts.

“If I have to start the season with some of the younger lads, I will. They are good enough and will not let me down.”

Mildenhall, who beat Cambridge United’s Under-18s 3-2 at the weekend, travel to Eynesbury Rovers on Saturday (3pm).