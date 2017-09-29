Former Haverhill boss gives immediate impact on Team Bury’s fortunes

Team Bury have signed the manager largely credited with Haverhill Borough’s promotion to the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division, and have already been rewarded with two wins from two.

Martin Westcott stood down from the role of Borough manager over the summer, citing work and family commitments.

And, following a smooth transition to the new manager, transferred to the Thurlow Nunn First Division side.

The 39-year-old has already been instrumental in his new side’s better fortunes, helping lead the team to back-to-back victories for the first time this season, and scoring in their 2-1 away win over Halstead Town on Tuesday.

The side welcomed the centre-forward on Saturday, as he came on as a substitute in their 3-1 home win over Needham Market Reserves.

He then followed it up by scoring on his first start to help the team gain an important six points.

They next host mid-table Braintree on Saturday (3pm) looking to secure another win.

n Needham Market Reserves, meanwhile, will travel to third-placed Whitton United in a tough game for the team.

Needham have so far recorded only one win and three points from 11 games this season.

n In the Premier Division, Stowmarket Town are gearing up to take on local rival Thetford Town on Saturday (3pm), having signed defender Nathan Clarke.

They will hope the former Walsham, Needham and Debenham LC player will help bring better fortunes for a team that targeted promotion, but currently lie in 20th place in the league table.

Stow drew 1-1 with Clacton FC away on Tuesday.

And Thetford go into the game having not played since September 15, progressing through to the next round of the FA Vase on Saturday without a ball being kicked.

They were due to host Oakham United in the second qualifying round but were given a home walkover when it became apparent the visitors could not raise a side.

Thetford, who sit just five points off second place in the league, will be favourites.