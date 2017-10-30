FA TROPHY: Mildenhall handed away tie

Mildenhall Town’s reward for shocking King’s Lynn Town in the FA Trophy on Saturday is a second-round qualifying tie away at Barwell.

Dean Greygoose’s side travelled to The Walks at the weekend for their first ever match in the competition as big underdogs.

However, they managed to slay their higher-league opponents with a 1-0 victory courtesy Dan Brown’s 59th-minute goal, despite missing a number of key players through injury.

And now they will make the trip to Evo-Stike Northern Premier League Premier Division side Barwell on Saturday, November 11.

The Leicestershire-based club, who are currently 11th, beat Carlton Town to reach this stage of the competition.

Meanwhile, Needham Market will travel to the winner of the midweek replay between Brentwood Town or Bedford Town, while Bury Town will head for big-spending Billericay if they can overcome Chalfont St Peter at the second attempt tomorrow night.

The Blues salvaged a replay on Saturday by claiming a late 1-1 draw at Ram Meadow.