FA Trophy Draw: Mildenhall head to King’s Lynn

Mildenhall Town’s first ever venture in the Buildbase FA Trophy will see them travel over the Norfolk border to take on King’s Lynn Town.

Dean Greygoose’s side will be breaking new ground this season, having secured promotion up to Step 4 thanks to their Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division title-winning campaign of 2016/17.

They have been handed a bye in the Preliminary Round, and will instead head to The Walks for a First Qualifying Round encounter on Saturday, October 28.

Mildenhall’s neighbours Soham Town Rangers will be in Preliminary Round action on Saturday, October 7, with a clash away at Evo-Stik Northern League Division One South side Newcastle Town.

This will be the third time in five seasons the two sides have met in the opening round of the competition — Soham have won the previous two.

The winners will host either AFC Rushden or Kidsgrove Athetic in the next round.

Aylesbury United will be AFC Sudbury’s visitors to the Wardale Williams Stadium in the Preliminary Round, with a victory sending Jamie Godbold’s men through to face Bostik League Premier Division side Met Police away from home.

Bury Town travel to Ramsgate in the Preliminary Round and The Blues will go on to host either Phoenix Sports or Chalfont St Peter if they can progress.

Needham Market, meanwhile, enter the competition at the First Qualifying Round stage at home to Arlesey Town.

Saturday, October 7

Preliminary Round

Newcastle Town v Soham Town Rangers

AFC Sudbury v Aylesbury United

Ramsgate v Bury Town

Saturday, October 28

First Round Qualifying

King’s Lynn Town v Mildenhall

Needham Market v Arlesey Town

Newcastle Town or Soham Town Rangers v AFC Rushden or Kidsgrove Athletic

Met Police v AFC Sudbury or Arlesey Town

Bury Town or Ramsgate v Phoenix Sports or Chalfont St Peter