FA TROPHY DRAW: Hall handed Lancaster trip

Mildenhall Town’s reward for knocking out Barwell FC in the Buildbase FA Trophy is a third round qualifying tie away at Lancaster City.

Mildenhall, who knocked out King’s Lynn Town in the first qualifying round back in late October, overcame Barwell 1-0 in Leicestershire on Saturday.

Winger Craig Calver was the hero, curling in a low free-kick on the hour mark.

And the Suffolk side will be on the road once again on Saturday, November 25, this time with a trip to Lancaster’s Giant Axe stadium.

The Dolly Blues currently ply their trade in the Northern Premier League Premier Division, having being crowned Northern Premier League Division One champions last term.

They reached this stage of the competition by beating Stratford Town 3-0 on Saturday.