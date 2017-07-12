EXCLUSIVE: Mildenhall swoop for former Shrew

Mildenhall Town have secured the services of Jake Kerins after he was released by Shrewsbury Town at the end of last season.

The 18-year-old defender had spent the previous two years as part of the Sky Bet League One club’s academy prior to his departure.

He had been the subject of interest from another Bostik League Division One North club, but Mildenhall have won the race for his signature.

“We are really pleased to get Jake. He is very much in the mould of what we want here,” said Mildenhall boss Dean Greygoose.

* For more on Kerins’ arrival, see this week’s Journal print edition.