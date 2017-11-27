EXCLUSIVE: Ingram joins Mildenhall

Mildenhall Town manager Dean Greygoose has bolstered his attacking options with the signing of Nick Ingram.

The forward has arrived at Recreation Way from runaway Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division leaders Felixstowe & Walton United, whom he joined in October 2016 from Bury Town.

Ingram — brother of Needham Market’s Luke — has made 24 appearances for the Seasiders this season, scoring five goals.

The former Ipswich Town trainee is in line to make his Mildenhall debut during tomorrow’s Bostik League Division One North home clash against AFC Hornchurch (7.45pm).