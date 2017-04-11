Eleventh straight win clinches title for Bury Foxes

Bury St Edmunds' ladies team cracked open the champagne after their 11th straight win on Sunday saw them seal the Women's National Challenge East 2 title and promotion.

The Foxes sealed the title after an almost unbeaten season, winning their last 11 consecutive games to surpass all expectations.

The ladies secured promotion with a 22-5 win over Peterborough at The Greene King IPA Haberden in front of a large crowd on Sunday.

Sponsored by VW Bury St Edmunds, the Foxes' squad has grown in number to its current level of 26.

The strength of the squad is shown by nine of their number now representing Eastern Counties and one, Steph Hanratty, the England Rugby Ladies Deaf Team (see Friday's Bury Free Press for an exclusive interview with her).

Speaking after the win, Foxes captain Natalie Palmer said: “This season has been tough, despite winning 11 consecutive games. We have had to work hard to get the wins.

"I cannot be more proud of my girls and what they have achieved. Every match they have shown their passion for the sport and have put everything into the games played.

"I could not have asked for any more from them. This is by far the biggest achievement I have had and it's a feeling I will never forget.”

On behalf of the club, Bury chairman Mike Robinson expressed the views of members when he added: “Huge congratulations go to Natalie, the whole Foxes squad, and to coach Charl Farquar for what the Foxes have achieved in such a short space of time.

"To go almost unbeaten for a whole season is an outstanding achievement in any sport at any level.

"They have consistently performed well as a team and have improved so much in such a short space of time.

"The whole club is very proud of the team and their achievement. Big thanks also go to their sponsor Bury St Edmunds Volkswagen: we are very grateful for their ongoing support.”

Bury St Edmunds Volkswagen's brand manager, Gary Halestrap, said: “Congratulations to the Foxes from the whole team at Bury St Edmunds Volkswagen.

"From a fledgling team just three years ago, the Foxes have developed a talented and dedicated ladies rugby squad at Bury St Edmunds Rugby Club and we are delighted to share in their journey to success as official Ladies team sponsor.”

The Foxes will be playing in National Challenge South East 1 league from September 2017.

.* Any ladies interested in joining the squad should contact the club via their website: www.bserufc.co.uk

