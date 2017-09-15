Double injury blow for rejuvenated Bury Town

Bury Town will go into tomorrow’s home league clash with Aveley (3pm) looking to record three straight wins — but serious injuries to two key players this week is set to test the strength of the squad, writes Russell Claydon.

X-rays have revealed striker Ollie Hughes suffered a recurrence of his broken wrist injury in the 6-1 demolition of Tilbury on Saturday, while right-back and long throw-in specialist Darcy De’ath damaged his ankle ligaments in Tuesday’s 2-1 win at bottom side Norwich United.

With both facing lengthy spells on the sidelines and previous injuries having derailed their progress, manager Ben Chenery is confident his revamped squad can cover their absences.

“This is why I got us more strength in depth,” he said. “I knew it was important we got the right players in place to make sure we do not suffer in these circumstances.”

Hughes, who scored his third goal in six games this season on Saturday, is expected to be about for around a month.

Chenery described Tuesday’s win as ‘a good solid away performance’.