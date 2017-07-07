Dobson departs Needham Market

‘Circumstances outside football’ have forced Reece Dobson to quit Needham Market.

The attacker was a key part of the Needham side last term, often featuring in a central attacking role having previously played out wide.

However, manager Richard Wilkins will have to make do without the former Royston Town player’s services for the upcoming Bostick League Premier Division campaign.

Meanwhile, Needham’s academy scholars Will Crisell and Kieran Turner have joined Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division side Brantham Athletic on season-long loan deals.