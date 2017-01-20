Diss aim to continue good form after postponement

Ross Potter is hopeful that Diss Town’s recent weather-enforced break will not have hampered their momentum, writes Liam Apicella.

The Tangerines were due to host Holland FC last Saturday on the back of a six-game Thurlow Nunn League First Division winning streak, only for the freezing conditions to intervene.

The fear is that ahead of Saturday’s trip to March Town United (3pm) some of the positive vibes will have been lost, but Potter is instead trying to remain upbeat.

“My initial feeling when the match was called off was disappointment. We are in good form and wanted to keep that up,” he said.

“You always worry that this sort of thing can kill momentum, but now I have had time to think, it is not all bad.

“We would have been without Shaun Hunsdon through suspension but he will now be available for when the game is rearranged and Charlie Webb had a slight hamstring issue that has had time to heal.

“Ideally we would have played, but there is nothing we can do about it.”

Like Hunsdon, midfielder Jason Armes is banned for the weekend’s game against the 16th-placed Cambridgeshire outfit.

However, on a more positive note, winger Sam Bryant is back in contention following a groin injury and Adam Burroughs is closing in on a return quicker than expected from ankle ligament damage.

“Adam is looking fit and lean. Fair play to him because he has kept up the fitness regime over Christmas,” added Potter.

“All being well, he could be back involved by the end of the month and that is a huge bonus for us.

“We have missed his experience up front at times.”

Diss head to March fourth in the league table, level on points with Haverhill Borough in the third and final promotion spot.

n Staying with Borough, they will be Framlingham Town’s visitors to Badingham Road tomorrow (3pm).

The Castlemen were due to take on King’s Lynn Town Reserves last weekend, but the pitch at The Walks was deemed unplayable.

Fram will host Borough sitting fifth in the table with a four-point gap to their visitors.

Mel Aldis’ side, who have tasted defeat just once at home all season, are currently on a run of only one defeat in their last eight matches.

n Almary Green Anglian Combination Premier Division side Harleston Town have bolstered their squad with the signing of two new players.

Clark Field, who has most recently played for Stradbroke United, is the first to arrive at The Recreation Ground.

With his return of 14 goals for Stradbroke this season, it is expected Field will initially link up with Harleston’s reserve side, with a view to pushing for a first-team place.

Also re-joining Adam Gusterson’s team is Cam Russell — brother of the club’s main marksman Nathan.

Earlier in the season Russell made three substitutes appearances for Harleston — scoring one goal — before departing to try his luck at Kirkley & Pakefield Reserves.

However, the youngster has now agreed a move back to Town.

There have also been a couple of departures in the form of Gary Starling and Kyle Downes.

On Saturday, second-placed Harleston will be in action at St Andrews, who currently find themselves eighth in the table (2pm).