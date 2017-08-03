Crow offered terms to join Mildenhall

Have your say

Mildenhall Town boss Dean Greygoose is keen to secure the services of Danny Crow, writes Liam Apicella.

The former Norwich City, Peterborough United and Cambridge United striker has featured in Mildenhall’s last two pre-season friendlies — scoring in the weekend’s 3-1 win at Eynesbury Rovers.

Crow, who ended last season with Mildenhall’s Bostik League Division One North neighbours AFC Sudbury, has been offered a deal and Greygoose is hopeful the 31-year-old will put pen to paper at Recreation Way.

“We have offered something to Danny so hopefully he will be with us,” said the Mildenhall boss.

“He plays like an ex-professional and will not put up with rubbish. He sets the standard.

“He is not fully fit yet, but he has looked very good in both of his appearances.

“From his first training session you could see his quality.”

One player that has committed to Mildenhall is Jake Chambers-Shaw.

The attacking midfielder, who scored twice during the second-half of Tuesday’s 7-3 friendly win over Haverhill Borough, agreed terms with the club earlier this summer.

But now, the former Histon player has signed a contract with the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division champions.

“We rate Jake very highly. He has been great during pre-season,” added Greygoose.

“He was untouchable against Haverhill — they could not get near him.

“He scored two good goals and could have had four.”

On Saturday, Mildenhall will play their final friendly of the summer away at Peterborough Sports (3pm).