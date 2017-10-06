Confidence growing for Stow as Bradbrook signs on between the posts

After seeing his side pick up 10 points from the last 12 on offer, Rick Andrews believes his Stowmarket Town players are now starting to play with some confidence.

Having beaten Histon 2-0 and drawing 1-1 at FC Clacton, Andrews’ men claimed a highly impressive 7-1 win away at Thetford Town on Saturday, and backed that up with a 1-0 home triumph at Gorleston’s expense on Tuesday.

“We were more composed against Thetford and Gorleston than we have been all season,” said Andrews.

“The first half at Thetford, where we scored six, we were fantastic.

“We knew they were capable of that type of performance and now the players are starting to believe it.

“In any sport confidence is invaluable. It makes players different and makes them braver in their decision making — we are starting to see that from our lads.”

Josh Mayhew scored four in the rout, while Remi Garrett, George Bugg and Angelo Harrop also netted.

Andrew Wood, who recently left Stow for Thetford, scored the hosts’ only goal.

In other transfer news, Stow have signed goalkeeper James Bradbrook on a dual registration deal from Needham Market to cover the absence of the injured Craig Brand.

Full-back Jemal Fox has signed for Haverhill Rovers, while Lee Norfolk has joined Mark Morsley’s coaching staff at AFC Sudbury.

The Old Gold and Blacks will host Haverhill Borough tomorrow (3pm), followed by a trip to Hadleigh United on Tuesday (7.45pm).

n After their 7-1 thrashing at the weekend, Thetford Town were unable to bounce back on Tuesday as they lost 2-1 at Kirkley & Pakefield, with Robbie Priddle on target.

Danny White’s side travel to Godmanchester Rovers tomorrow (3pm).

n Walsham-le-Willows will be in action at home this evening when Gorleston will be their visitors (7.45pm).

Paul Smith’s team head into the contest on the back of a 3-2 home defeat to Brantham Athletic on Saturday, when Sam Peters and Ryan Twinn found the net.

n In the First Division, Paris Tuwizana’s goal was not enough to prevent Team Bury from slipping to a 2-1 home loss at the hands of Braintree Town Reserves on Saturday.

Tomorrow they host Ransomes Sports in the Suffolk Senior Cup (3pm), before travelling to Swaffham Town in the league on Tuesday evening (7.45pm).

n Needham Market Reserves went down 5-2 at second-placed Whitton United on Saturday.

Liam Brunning and Noah Collard found the back of the net for the second-from-bottom Marketmen, who host unbeaten Framlingham Town tomorrow (3pm).