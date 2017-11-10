Chenery: ‘We won’t fear Billericay’

Ben Chenery has described his Bury Town side’s Buildbase FA Trophy tie at big spending Billericay Town as a ‘free hit’ that will be a great learning experience for his squad.

Bury’s players are set to come up against former Premier League players in Paul Konchesky and Jermaine Pennant in front of a crowd at the AGP Arena that regularly tops 1,000, with the Blues set to profit from half the gate for the second round qualifying tie.

Under sugar daddy owner and manager Glenn Tamplin, who last week brought in Arsenal’s former England Under-19s international Sanchez Watt back to the country from the Indian Super League, the Bostik League Premier Division side are undefeated in 22 matches, dating back to their 2017/18 opening day league defeat to Kingstonian.

But Bury boss Chenery, an FA Trophy winner with Canvey Island in 2000/01, has said his side will go into the game with no fear.

“The players will be up for it and it is kind of like a free one for them,” he said.

“No-one expects us to get a result, but we are certainly preparing in a way that we are going to make it difficult and exploit certain areas.

“They are a fantastic football team, make no bones about it; they are full of good players. But it will be good for my squad of players, and especially the young players, to experience something like that and to take a lot of positivity from it.”

He added: “It is cup football and I have been in football long enough to know that when there are two teams 11 against 11 there is always that opportunity. And we go there with no fear and we look forward to it.”

Bury, who have sold out their supporters coach for the game against the side who play one level higher than themselves, have form of their own, with Tuesday’s 94th-minute equaliser at home to Norwich United making it four games without defeat.

This has been despite a punishing suspension and injury list that left fitness coach, and ex-Ipswich Town professional, Blair Hammond having to make his debut from the bench on Saturday, while 40-year-old Chenery was an unused substitute in both of their last two games.

And despite having striker Darren Mills back from a four-game suspension, as well as Ollie Fenn and Ollie Hughes returning from injury, he has not ruled himself out of having a part to play on Saturday as he still has Noel Aitkens and Joey Yaxley serving suspensions, while captain Bradley Barber is a doubt after limping off with a knee injury on Tuesday.

“I am hoping not to be involved, but I was always known for being a big game player, so you never know,” said Chenery, who made 99 appearances for Cambridge United as a defender.