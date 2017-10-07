Chenery: ‘Time is right for Tommy’

Ben Chenery has said ‘exciting’ teenage winger Tommy Robinson can fill the gap left by Luke Read’s departure at Bury Town.

The former Needham Market and Brightlingsea Regent midfielder announced his departure from the club he joined a year ago, following Saturday’s 1-0 Bostik League Division One North defeat at Canvey Island.

But with the possibility of not having an out-and-out striker available for tomorrow’s FA Trophy clash atBostik South side Ramsgate (3pm), Chenery revealed he is not in need of rushing into the transfer market after home fans got another glimpse of summer signing Robinson’s ability in a 12 minute cameo on Tuesday.

Asked if Read’s departure — having cited other commitments leading to his exit — freed up space and budget to bring in someone else, Chenery replied: “It is not that simple with where we are financially but people saw Tommy Robinson come on tonight and he is bright.

“He has a nice way about him, so he will get more time on the pitch, so when one door closes another one opens.”

Despite only signing him from Thurlow Nunn League First Division side Cornard United in the summer, where he played 40 games as a 16-year-old, Robinson is someone Chenery knows a lot about, having been his coach and mentor at West Suffolk College’s football programme.

“He is exciting as he rocks defenders and he has good body shape,” he said. “He moves the ball and he is an old-fashioned player, I suppose, in that he likes to go past people.

“He over-does it sometimes but he is learning the game.

“I like to give young players a chance and I have always done that here. He is a 17-year-old who is full of life and full of opportunity.”

With Darren Mills suspended for Saturday’s preliminary round tie, which would see the winners host either Phoenix Sports or Chalfont St Peter in the next round, and Ollie Hughes struggling with a hamstring injury, Chenery could hand Robinson only his second start and third appearance, having mainly played for Team Bury so far this term.