Chenery: ‘Progress has been made this season’

Ben Chenery insists progress has been made at Bury Town this season after bettering their final league position and points tally from the previous campaign, writes Alex Moss.

The Blues concluded their second season back in Ryman League Division One North with a pleasing 4-1 win away at Great Wakering Rovers on Saturday.

Chenery’s side finished up in 11th place in the Division One North table, two places higher than they did 12 months ago, and with seven more points too.

The Blues went into 2017 in the top five, but a run of nine defeats in 12 games put an end to any hopes they had of being in the play-offs.

But, despite only having pride left to play for, Bury have finished the season strongly, with Saturday’s away win extending their current unbeaten run to six games.

“We’ve had a good end to the season,” Chenery said. “It’s always pleasing to finish your last game on a high.

“As a player, and as a manager, you always want to do better than last year.

“We were in the mix for the play-offs for 25-30 games, but I never envisaged us staying in there when we were up against some strong teams.

“Progress has been made since last season and we’ll look to progress again next season.

“If we can add another 10 points to our total next season we’ll be in and around the play-off area.”

Braces from Josh Mayhew and Luke Read helped steer the Blues to a comfortable win on the final day of the season, with all of their four goals coming in the space of 12 minutes towards the end of the first half.

Mayhew finished top of the scoring charts at Ram Meadow with 17 goals during the campaign, three strikes ahead of last season’s leading marksman Ollie Hughes.

Chenery was expecting to hold talks with players this week as he bids to start shaping his squad for next season, with Mayhew and Hughes likely to be two players high on the Bury manager’s retained list for 2017/18.

“We want to build a good, strong core at this football club and it will be important that we retain the players we want to keep here for next season,” he added.