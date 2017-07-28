Chenery believes Bury now better than 2016/17

Following trialists Darren Mills and Liam Wales agreeing to sign and goalkeeper Louis Tibbles in talks, a defender now tops Ben Chenery’s wishlist to complete his squad for the upcoming season.

But should one not arrived before their big kick-off to the Bostik League Division One North 2017/18 campaign, the Blues boss is more than happy with what he has already assembled.

“Darren andLiam will be good additions to the squad, I am sure,” he said of experienced striker Mills, who has scored in two of his three appearances in pre-season, and returning winger or striker Wales.

“In an ideal world I would keep looking.

“I am probably looking for a defender of sorts but there seems to be a glut of those about at the moment.

“Since I have been in this job though I have been building the squad year-on-year and keeping the ones I want.

“Listen, Leon Ottley-Gooch coming back permanently was a massive signing for us.

“I think we are probably better than last year.”

Chenery said Mills, who lists Leiston, Maldon & Tiptree and lower league Stanway Rovers, where he was playing last season, has been brought in to score the ‘ugly goals’ that Bury were not putting away last season, while he feels Wales returns as a better player than the one who left for AFC Sudbury.

Young midfielder Joe Chalk, recommended to Chenery by ex-Ipswich Town player Gavin Johnson, will get another chance to press for a permanent stay at Ram Meadow when the Bury host higher-league Brightlingsea Regent in their latest pre-season friendly tomorrow (3pm).

The Blues kept up their unbeaten run last weekend with a 2-2 draw with higher-league Leiston. A thumping Ottley-Gooch strike, against his former club, replied to Christy Finch’s second-half opener before Ollie Hughes hit back with five minutes to play after Dominic Doherty had again given Leiston the lead.