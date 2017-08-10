Chambers-Shaw: ‘Mildenhall can improve my game’

Jake Chambers-Shaw believes he is in the right place to improve his game after signing a contract with Mildenhall Town, writes Liam Apicella.

Following his release last summer by Cambridge United, Chambers-Shaw spent the majority of the 2016/17 campaign with Histon.

The Stutes were relegated to Step Five, but rather than drop down to the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division, the 19-year-old has joined Bostik League Division One North new boys Mildenhall.

And the attack-minded midfielder feels he can become a better player under manager Dean Greygoose’s guidance.

“From the first training session, Mildenhall stood out to me,” said Chambers-Shaw, who had been with Cambridge since the age of eight.

“Their intentions match mine and that was a big reason for signing.

“I had to take a step back after leaving Cambridge, but one day I want to get back to that level. I want to become a better player at Mildenhall and the manager wants to help with that.

“He is keen to win — so am I — but he is also looking to improve his players.”

Along with his new team-mates, Chambers-Shaw is gearing up for Saturday’s league opener at Heybridge Swifts.

It is a new environment for the club, but Chambers-Shaw is confident the Hall faithful will have another season to enjoy after last term’s double-winning success.

“We are the new team in the league and you never quite know how it is going to go, but with the players we have, we can be a major threat,” he added.

“Things can happen over a season and bad luck happens, but we do not want to make up the numbers.

“Performances have not always been great during pre-season, but we have been winning and that is a good sign.

“You only have to look at the players we have to know we should have a good season.”