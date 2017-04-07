Cameron is King of Mundford Road as Thetford ease to win

THURLOW NUNN LEAGUE

PREMIER DIVISION

Thetford Town 5

Hadleigh United 2

Those connected with Thetford will openly admit one of the leading lights in their rise up to fifth position this term – having only been spared relegation via a reprieve last term – has been Cameron King.

The attacking midfielder joined The Brecklanders in August after cancelling his contract with Norwich City – a decision that was made as he struggled to identify the cause of persistent migraines.

Work with physiotherapists has provided some light at the end of the tunnel, with Thetford currently reaping the benefits.

However, after scoring a first-half hat-trick during Saturday’s rout of struggling Hadleigh, the 21-year-old insisted he is also getting plenty from his Thetford stint.

“I wanted to get 40 games of competitive football under my belt and I have really enjoyed it,” said the FA Youth Cup winner.

“I feel like I am benefiting from it. It is not under-21s, this is men’s football.

“Physically, it is more demanding and I do get kicked a lot, but that toughens me up.

“It has made me a better player as well, because I have to try to avoid tackles.”

He continued: “Some people might turn their nose up at this level of football, but it is very good and there and some really good players around.

“We try to play as much football as possible. It is a young team and we will get better and better.

“The morale at the club is so high because every player loves being here.”

King got the ball rolling against Hadleigh in the 19th minute with a composed finish after a neat one-two with Liam Wales.

His second – nine minutes later – was one to remember with a strike from 25 yards out that curled inside the far post, before a solo run from Ben Anderson saw him beat two Hadleigh defenders and goalkeeper Sam Mansfield to roll the ball into an empty net.

King made it 4-0 just seconds before the break when he drew Mansfield off his line and slipped the ball underneath the advancing gloveman.

Danny White’s men notched a fifth goal in the 50th minute, with Ryan Fuller keeping his cool from the penalty spot after Wales had been felled.

As is often the case in games of this nature, the side in command took their foot off the gas late on, allowing Hadleigh to score a couple of consolation goals through substitutes Lee Hammond and Aaron Bull.

A cause of slight annoyance for player-boss White, but he will also have been delighted by the way his team – spearheaded by King – tore through Hadleigh at will, particularly during the first half.

Thetford: Barnes, Bond, Joseph, R Bailey, Smith, L Bailey, Anderson, White, Fuller, Wales, King

Free Press Man of the Match: Cameron King

Attendance: 93

n Tomorrow, Thetford travel to eighth-placed Saffron Walden Town (3pm).